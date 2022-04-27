Mira Kapoor backs Zama Organics as an investor and an advocate for the brand’s vision

Zama Organics, a much sought after organic and healthy grocery start-up founded by Shriya Naheta Wadhwa that works directly with farmers, artisans, and producers with the sole purpose of making available trusted choices of healthy and organic products for consumers, is proud to announce an investment and collaboration by Mira Kapoor. Mira has invested an undisclosed amount as part of Zama Organics’ recent fundraise.

Mira Kapoor has always been a strong advocate of healthy, conscious choices and her values strongly align with Zama Organics vision and mission.

According to Shriya Naheta Wadhwa, Founder, Zama Organics, “We are really excited to have Mira as our investor as she is holistically committed to clean ingredients and conscious choices. We hope to spread the message of healthy eating and sustainable living together with this collaboration”

“You are what you eat, it’s just a fact – wholesome and real food choices are crucial ingredients for a happy and healthy life. As a long-time Zama customer I’m happy to support Shriya and her vision for Zama Organics as well as her single minded focus on making clean and healthy eating a way of life while we celebrate our love for food together. I’m excited to be a part of Zama’s journey, their approach towards empowering farmers and artisans, and their endeavour to expand the awareness and access to better ingredients for all our kitchens”, said Mira Kapoor.

On the anvil are plans for Zama Organics to scale up operations to ensure presence in other cities through their own operations along with a network of ecommerce sites and modern trade stores as well as investing in wider digital messaging via relevant groups of content creators.