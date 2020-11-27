Mirchi is back with the third season of Dabur Amla Aloe Vera ‘What Women Want’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan

After two consecutive years of astounding success, Dabur Amla Aloe Vera ‘What Women Want’, hosted by the Begum of Bollywood – Kareena Kapoor Khan, is back with the launch of its third season. The show is set to go live exclusively on Mirchi’s YouTube channel – Filmy Mirchi as well as their radio channel, on 26th November at 1PM. Popular for breaking women-centric stereotypes and opening dialogues for unconventional topics, this season will feature a distinguishing line-up of India’s favorite Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Ananya Pandey, among several others.

With a plethora of offerings, Mirchi has always aimed to bring unlimited music and entertainment to its discerning consumers across platforms of consumption. In line with that ethos, one of its marquee shows, What Women Want, features an honest, insightful, fun and candid conversation between great personalities and the unabashed Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Known for its path-breaking content, inspirational yet often shied-away-from discussions, and some tongue-in-cheek banter, this season is here to set new benchmarks. And what’s more, the segment named after its host, Bebology – in partnership with Bumble, flips the switch, and gives the guests a chance to ask Kareena a question.

Looking forward to resume her career as a talk show host, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I am overwhelmed by the response that ‘What Women Want’ has received over the last two years. It has been quite a journey – busting myths, breaking norms and challenging female stereotypes. This year, with the new normal, I am extremely intrigued to find out what today’s women truly want. I think this season, housed by Filmy Mirchi, is going to unearth some very interesting, compelling and fiery perspectives and thoughts from men and women alike, and I am really excited for it.”

Commenting on the launch of season 3, Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi says, “With an aim to entertain our consumers with exclusive content across platforms and formats, we launched the show, which grew to become one of India’s biggest digital celebrity shows with over 95 million views and more than 800 million impressions. We are happy to continue this journey in a digital-first avatar on Filmy Mirchi, with multi-media amplification. After a successful association with Dabur Amla Aloe Vera for the first two seasons, we are glad to continue this relationship for the third season as well. The third season is set to be a lot more hot, fun and engrossing providing perfect content marketing opportunity for the show sponsors.”

Stay tuned for the all-new season of Dabur Amla Aloe Vera ‘What Women Want.’ –

About Radio Mirchi:

Entertainment Network India Limited (ENIL), popularly known as Mirchi, owns 73 frequencies across 63 cities, hence making it India’s largest private FM radio broadcaster. Launched in 2001, Mirchi now operates across the country with 3 distinct brands- Mirchi, Mirchi Love & Kool. With the highest listenership across the country and a track record of developing innovative content, Mirchi has been expanding and retaining its audiences and advertisers through the years.

Mirchi has delighted listeners and the industry with its exciting properties such as Mirchi Music Awards (in eight languages) & Mirchi Top 20. Mirchi is also the biggest concert player in the country, doing almost 1 concert/ week. Mirchi’s initial foray into digital space has helped it gain a strong position, with 24 online radio stations, biggest radio website, biggest on Facebook, Twitter & Youtube, Mirchi has taken the digital world by storm. All put together we reach out to nearly a 100 Mn+ audience a month. Mirchi was also the 1st Indian brand to go international with the launch of the brand in the USA (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut), launching soon in Qatar as well. Mirchi can also be heard at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad. With such a wide presence, on -air, on-ground & on digital, Mirchi is truly everywhere.

Mirchi works on providing customized, hyper-local, multi-media solutions for the brands. The emphasis is on generating results for the clients, whether it is generating footfalls, creating buzz or inducing trails etc. focus is on providing end to end solution under one proof. Over the last one-year Mirchi has provided tailor made multi-media solutions to over 350 brands & look forward to serve many more in future.