Mirzapur Season 2: The Wait Is Finally Over!

Mirzapur is an Indian crime thriller web series which revolves around drugs, guns and lawlessness. The first season of the web series starred Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and others.

2020 is clearly one year that no one wants to remember. After a series of heartbreaking news, looks like Amazon Prime Video has taken upon itself to cheer up audiences with its latest post. Yes, you’ve guessed it right. The post has something to do with the most anticipated show of the year, Mirzapur 2.

Just after teasing Mirzapur fans with a date announcement post, Amazon Prime Video has taken to its official Instagram handle to reveal the release date of Mirzapur 2. But wait, hold your horses! It’s not actually the date, but the date announcement’s schedule that is making all the noise.

Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that the official release date of Mirzapur 2 will be announced tomorrow. Yay! While we can’t keep calm, we are more than confident none of you is going to be able to have a good night’s sleep tonight.

Instagram page of Amazon Prime Video has a caption that read, “Date announcement ka muharat aagaya hai, kal dawat pe aa ja na.”

#ms2w but just this one last time 👏 pic.twitter.com/Ux2qbMJtPc — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 21, 2020

While the second Mirzapur 2 post read, “24 ghante bas? pata nahi humne bhi whatsapp pe hi padha tha.”

