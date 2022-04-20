Mithila Palkar raises the mercury this summer with this sequined, off-shoulder look!

If you follow the Indian digital space and social media landscape, it is almost impossible to not know the millennial queen, Mithila Palkar. The multifaceted actor who gained immense popularity from the widely loved Netflix web series “Little Things” and “Girl in the City”, has not just won her fans’ hearts with her ground-breaking performances but also with her impressive, on-point fashion sense.

The much-celebrated artist has a following of a whopping 3.4 million people on Instagram where her fans are always looking forward to her every post. After the massive success of her OTT career, she was featured in two major films Karwaan and Muramba and swept the audiences off their feet (and HOW!) with her remarkable acting skills and screen presence.

One of the million reasons why the renowned actor is absolutely adored by her followers is because of her immaculate style that never fails to catch the eye. Her minimal, chic style gives her a unique, cool personality and it all shows on every shoot she does. Her aesthetic when it comes to styling is simple, comfortable, and yet so trendy that you can’t resist but fall for it.

If we were to define her sense of style in three words, it would simply be MINIMAL, DREAMY, and CUTE! Here are a bunch of her looks that we have not been able to get over and we doubt if you would.