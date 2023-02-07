Mithila Palkar’s play Dekh Behen completes 100 shows

Mithila Palakar, who is a well-known actress and singer, recently celebrated the 100th show of the play ‘Dekh Behen’, in which she plays the character named Riya. Mithila started doing theatre in the year 2017 and has been a part of various plays ever since. But this one might be special for her as she has been a part of it ever since its opening in February 2018.

The singer and actress took to Instagram to share this special moment with her followers saying, “100 shows of #DekhBehen! A play I have the privilege of being part of with these lovely ladies. So many stories, hugs, tears and love! ♥️

Yesterday was surreal! Thank you to each and every audience member that came to watch the shows – once, twice, many times!

Here’s to another 100 🥂”

The actress expressed her pride and gratitude in this heartfelt post and we cannot help but be proud of her. This is proof that Mithila Palkar is a truly versatile actress. Be it on the silver screen or a live stage the actress manages to win our hearts every time!