Mithya: Is Huma Qureshi playing the antagonist in the Zee5 web-series?

Huma Qureshi is one of the most sought-after names in Bollywood and has played quintessential characters that turned the course of her career. Recently, she nailed the character of Rani Bharti in Maharani and now all eyes are on her next web series – Mithya where Huma will be playing the character of a Hindi literature University professor called Juhi.

The glimpses in the trailer show Huma in grey shades. Huma has always been the protagonist, so will this be the first time her fans will see her in a negative avatar.?

According to a source close to Huma, “The character of Juhi has many layers. After playing diverse characters and making some of the boldest decisions in her career, Huma will surely leave the audiences surprised in Mithya.”

Huma who completes 10 years in the industry has been a part of some incredible films over the years – like Gangs of Wasseypur, Dedh Ishqiya , Jolly LLB 2, Badlapur and has stood out in all her performances. Apart from Bollywood, she has done some magnificent films down south such as Kaala opposite Rajnikant and Valimai with Ajith Releasing on 24th February2022. The versatile actor was also seen in a cross-over film – Viceroy’s House directed by Gurinder Chadha and was appreciated for her role in a Hollywood film Army of the Dead directed by Zack Snyder. Every time she has emerged as a winner by working in diversed industries and making some of the boldest decisions.

Well, is Huma playing the antagonist in Mithiya? We’ll find out soon!