Mitta Ror teams up with Zee Music Company for new single Chehra

Featuring Swara Verma, the feel-good love track marks a new chapter for the Haryanvi pop artist as he brings his distinctive musical identity to Zee Music Company’s pan-India music ecosystem.

Haryanvi pop artist Mitta Ror teams up with Zee Music Company for his latest single, ‘Chehra’, featuring vocalist Swara Verma. The collaboration brings together Mitta Ror’s distinctive musical identity and strong audience connect with Zee Music Company’s expansive, multilingual music ecosystem.

A warm, feel-good love song, ‘Chehra’ captures the simple emotions that make relationships special companionship, care, playful arguments, unconditional affection and the comfort of being with someone who feels like home. With its relatable storytelling and easy-going sound, the song aims to connect with listeners beyond language and geography.

Known for his strong connect with contemporary Haryanvi music audiences, Mitta Ror has built significant digital momentum around his music. His previous release ‘Sheesha’ has reportedly crossed 500 million+ combined streams across audio and video platforms, reflecting the scale of audience interest around his work. With ‘Chehra’, Mitta brings that established audience equity into a new phase of his musical journey through his collaboration with Zee Music Company.

The music video complements the song’s uncomplicated take on modern love, portraying chemistry, companionship, affection and playful banter between a couple. The visual treatment brings together an aspirational yet relatable world, allowing the emotions of the song to remain at the centre.

Speaking about the song, Mitta Ror says,“The love and response I have received for my music has always motivated me to keep creating and experimenting while staying connected to my audience. ‘Chehra’ is a very special song for me because it explores the simple emotions that make relationships meaningful. I wanted it to feel fresh, honest and comforting, while still staying true to the sound and identity my audience connects with. I’m excited for the song to reach an even wider audience and hope listeners connect with the emotions in it.”

With ‘Chehra’, Zee Music Company continues to build a diverse, multilingual music ecosystem that brings distinctive regional voices and contemporary sounds to wider audiences. The collaboration with Mitta Ror reflects the label’s focus on partnering with artists who have a strong cultural identity and audience connect, while creating opportunities for their music to travel across markets.

‘Chehra’ is released by Zee Music Company and is available across major music streaming platforms.