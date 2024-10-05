MLA Rais Shaikh invites Karan Johar to shoot Student of the Year 3 at BNCMC School No. 22-62

In a playful yet bold move, MLA Rais Shaikh has sent out an invitation to Bollywood’s very own Karan Johar, suggesting that the fabulous BNCMC School No. 22-62 in Gaibi Nagar would be the perfect backdrop for his next blockbuster, Student of the Year 3.

With a tweet that perfectly captures the spirit of Bhiwandi’s educational revolution, MLA Shaikh said, “.@KaranJohar, I believe BNCMC School No. 22-62 would be the perfect location for Student of the Year 3! With its stunning campus and modern facilities, it feels like the Hogwarts of Bhiwandi! Soch lo, next blockbuster yahin se nikal sakti hai!”

Soch lo, next blockbuster yahin se nikal sakti hai! #Bhiwandi #Education #SOTY3 pic.twitter.com/PKiPONFB3o — Rais Shaikh (@rais_shk) October 4, 2024

This quirky yet sincere suggestion isn’t just about a film shoot; it’s a celebration of the school’s incredible features. BNCMC School No. 22-62 is not just any school—it’s an advanced educational institution equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, including digitally equipped classrooms, advanced science labs, a well-stocked library, and a multipurpose turf that even the most discerning filmmakers would admire.

By inviting Karan Johar to consider this stunning locale, MLA Shaikh aims to put Bhiwandi on the map not only as a center for education but also as a potential hotspot for Bollywood films. After all, who wouldn’t want to shoot a feel-good movie in a place that radiates positivity and progress?

As anticipation builds around this unique proposal, the community of Bhiwandi stands proud, showcasing a school that could easily serve as the backdrop for stories of ambition, friendship, and dreams—much like the narratives Karan Johar is famous for.