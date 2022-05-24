Model, actress and entrepreneur Ashweenee Aher on why she wants to strike a balance between multiple careers

A lot of people believe that one life is not long enough to be good at a particular craft or profession. However, there some individuals like Ashweenee Aher who believe that a lot can be done and achieved in life if one has the right amount of dedication and discipline. Ashweenee has made India proud by walking the ramp for international designers and featuring in global magazines like The Hollywood Reporter. However, there are several other facets to her personality.

Talking about the same, she says, “I have had a very successful career as a model. I continue to be a part of many Indian and international assignments. However, right now, I am channelizing my energies towards building a career as an actress. I am currently shooting for a Disney+Hotstar series which will mark my acting debut. I have signed another project and am in talks for a couple of films as well.”

Ashweenee is also a very successful entrepreneur. Apart from having a sharp business acumen, she is also a fitness enthusiast and have helped many individuals find the path to a healthy lifestyle. She is also one of those social media influencers whose each and every post makes a huge difference.

“I don’t want to drop anything to pick something up. Model, influencer, entrepreneur, actress – I want to be everything that I can possibly be. Each of us gets 24 hours every day. What we do with this time, depends on us. If we manage time wisely, we can achieve all that we wish to”, she says.

Being an outsider who has left a mark globally, Ashweenee’s journey has been an inspiration for many young women. Apart from establishing her career, the young woman has also made her country proud by representing it on several international platforms.