Modern Love cast wishes Hansal Mehta on starting a new journey

‘A life lived in love will never be dull’, proves Hansal Mehta who finally got hitched to his long-time partner Safeena Hussain in an intimate ceremony. In 17 years of togetherness, raising two kids, and enjoying the fruits of life, the couple finally chose to come together as Mr and Mrs.

Taking this incredible news to his social media post, the newly wedded couple can be seen smiling for pictures, holding up placards that say “love” and also posing with what appears to be a marriage certificate. Sharing the pictures, Hansal Mehta said, “So after 17 years, two children, watching our sons growing up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched. As always in life, this was also impromptu and unplanned. Our vows, however, were truthful, and but for this little ceremony, they would never have been saying. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has…”



Congratulating the proclaimed director, several Bollywood dignitaries including Ranveer Brar, Rajkumar Rao, Anubhav Sinha, Manoj Bajpayee, Pratik Gandhi , Ektaa R Kapoor, and Ankur Pathak came ahead to wish him well on his new journey.

Staying true to his diction as a director in Modern Love Mumbai, Hansal Mehta’s love definitely knows no boundary. Meanwhile, his story ‘Baai’ is one of the critically acclaimed tales out of 6 stories in the recently released Web series.