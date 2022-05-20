Modern Love Mumbai: Mumbai’s iconic installation undergoes a transformation

Amazon Prime Video is witnessing the love for Modern Love Mumbai just grow each day. With the fantastic 6-part anthology reeling in the success since its release last week, the fanfare has reached the streets of the city of dreams.

The popular ‘I Love Mumbai’ installation at Bandra Reclamation received a fun makeover to bring out the essence of love and Mumbai through this brilliant outdoor activity. Not only did Modern Love Mumbai take over our hearts but also the popular installation that is an all time favourite spot for the general public.

Adding to the excitement, the cast of the much-applauded series – Hansal Mehta, Nupur Asthana, Shonali Bose, Bhupendra Jadawat, Meiyang Chang and Nikhil D’ Souza also joined in to be seen with this attraction that celebrates their show.

Based on the famous New York Times column, the series is the first of the three localized adaptations of the hit international series and brings together 6 prolific filmmakers – Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bharadwaj, Shonali Bose, Alankrita Shrivastava, Nupur Asthana and Dhruv Sehgal. Modern Love Mumbai is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video across 240 countries and territories.