Modern Love Mumbai’s story Baai gets felicitated at the prestigious 13th Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival 2022

At the 13th edition of Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival, a festival that is highly regarded for its inclusive and expansive reach among the queer and mainstream audiences, felicitated the much-loved film – Baai created by Hansal Mehta. Baai was one of the six films that were a part of the highly applauded local anthology Modern Love Mumbai, based on the New York Times column and the hit international series. After creating a wave on the streaming space with its release that celebrated love in all its forms and shapes, it was only natural for this nuanced tale to receive this coveted honour.

The Hansal Mehta directorial starred Pratik Gandhi and chef Ranveer Brar in the lead roles that depicted the narrative of a heartwarming story about homosexuality, acceptance and family. The story delved into the deep bond that a man shares with his grandmother and how love prevails and heals the past trauma. This year KASHISH had a unique curation of 184 international and Indian queer cinema on queer issues and lives. The festival felicitated the film for its refined storytelling in the presence of its lead cast – Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar.

Baai from Modern Love Mumbai is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video across 240 countries and territories and has so far received immense love and appreciation from audiences at large.