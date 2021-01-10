“Mohabbat Ajnabee will always be special as it was my first solo song as a composer” – Rangon Chatterjee

Music composer Rangon Chatterjee, who has several hit songs like ‘Phir Mulaaqat’ (‘Why Cheat India’), ‘Tootey Khaab’ (single) to his credit, is basking in the glory of the success of his latest hit ‘Mohabbat Ajnabee’. The romantic track featured in ‘Sayonee’ which was one of the first films to have hit the theatres post the lockdown and featured Tanmay Ssingh and Musskan Sethi in principal roles. The song has been sung by Sachet Tandon and Sukriti Kakar.

Talking about the creation of the song, Rangon says, “The song was composed a while back and lying in my music bank. I was introduced to Tanmay via Tanuj Garg who had produced ‘Why Cheat India’. Tanmay and I became very good friends and he spoke to me about ‘Sayonee’ which was going to be his debut film as an actor. By the time I got the lyrics for ‘Mohabbat Ajnabee’, they had shot a portion of the song – non lip sync parts – in Ukraine. By the time they went to Ukraine again, the song was ready. They shot the remaining portions then.

‘Mohabbat Ajnabee is a special song for Rangon as it is the first song on which he has been solely credited as the composer.

“Mohabbat Ajnabee will always be special as it was my first solo song as a composer. In the songs I had done in the past, I shared credit with other composers. Collaborating with others is great fun but I also wish to create songs as a solo composer and ‘Mohabbat Ajnabee’ has been a good start in that direction. This is the only soft romantic in the film. Sukriti has been a friend of mine and I am happy that I could work with her on this track. Apart from being a fabulous composer, Sachet is a great singer. Shivam Chanana (T-Series) suggested we try his vocals for the song. I don’t think we could have found better voices than Sukriti and Sachet for this song.”

‘Mohabbat Ajnabee’ marks the first collaboration between Rangon and Sukriti on a Hindi film. The composer and singer are also neighbours and live a couple of buildings apart.

On collaborating with Rangon, Sukriti says, “I think Rangon is one of the most versatile composers we have today. He has a good understanding of melody. I had earlier done a song with him for a web-series that was made in a regional language. This is the first time I recorded a Hindi song for him. It was also wonderful to collaborate with Sachet, who is one of my favourite voices in the industry today.”

Rangon has a bunch of exciting projects lined up for 2021 which includes songs for both films and non-film projects. While ‘Mohabbat Ajnabee’ ended 2020 on a melodious note, one expects him to come up with many more memorable songs this year.