Mohabbat Baaki: Singer Sneha Astunkar releases soulful love ballad

Pop singer Sneha Astunkar has released her heartwarming love ballad, “Mohabbat Baaki”, this monsoon season. Evoking the emotions of longing and anticipation, “Mohabbat Baaki” is a collaboration between Astunkar, composer Hriday Gattani, and lyricist Priya Saraiya.

Astunkar, who has been mentored by ghazal icon Talat Aziz, has become a breakout name in music for bridging traditional musical styles with contemporary elements. On “Mohabbat Baaki,” Astunkar presents her impeccable singing prowess with heartwarming poetry and modern production, enthralling listeners as the song finds a special place in the Hindi non-film music category.

Presented by MOX Studios, “Mohabbat Baaki” is a testament to the beautiful creative landscape of Indian music represented by three exemplary artists. On “Mohabbat Baaki,” Astunkar’s silky vocals meet the timeless romantic poetry of Priya Saraiya and the layered composition by Hriday Gattani. Together, the trio creates a masterpiece that transcends generations and boundaries. After all, what’s more universal and powerful than love? With his unparalleled skill as a producer, Gattani lends exploratory undertones to this pop fusion track. Featuring delicate strings, keys, and delightful percussion by the iconic musician Sanket Naik, Sneha Astunkar’s “Mohabbat Baaki” is a rare blend of musical multiverses, offering a poetic interlude into the story of love.

About ‘Mohabbat Baaki’, Sneha Astunkar says, ‘Mohabbat Baaki’ is a song about the feeling of peaceful longing. It’s a song that is very close to my heart. Making this song with Hriday and Priya Ji has been an incredible experience. I hope listeners take away a feeling of positivity and feel a lot of sukoon when they play the song.”

The captivating music video for ‘Mohabbat Baaki’ explores the metaphor of fluidity in relationships, following two lovers who set a paper boat upon waters from different shores. Gattani, who has also sung a mellifluous verse, features in the music video along with Astunkar. A musical and visual delight, “Mohabbat Baaki” stands out as a timeless song for modern lovers and admirers of poetry.

“Everyone was so in sync for this song. Priya as our lyricist, Sneha as the singer and I. Our visions came together beautifully. It all started with the acoustic guitar line that became the intro to the song. We wanted to keep it minimalistic and add some spark with Indian percussive instruments like the ghatam and kanjira. We explored a lot of routes for this song and we’re happy it’s finally yours to listen to”, says composer Hriday Gattani.

“This song is meant for every playlist. It carries a sense of longing and it is meant for today’s generation, who are hopeful and optimistic. It encourages living in the moment and holds the hope of reuniting with a loved one. Sneha’s voice adds a beautiful texture to the song, which is driven by melody and lyrics, making it both soulful and romantic”, says lyricist Priya Saraiya.

Sneha Astunkar is emerging as an artist redefining India’s musical landscape. Her versatile and distinct voice has beamed her onto the radar of major labels. A disciple of ghazal maestro Talat Aziz, the vocalist-songwriter has released music to widespread acclaim on Zee Music, Tips Music, and collaborated with Salim-Sulaiman on Merchant Records.

From Hindi and Marathi pop to devotional tracks and evergreen renditions, Astunkar deftly takes on multilingual songs and live showcases. Astunkar’s technique of tradition is marked by innovation as evinced in her vocals across different releases. The artist’s exceptional artistry is rapidly making itself known as listeners tune into a new musical frequency with “Mohabbat Baaki.” Her previous hits “Rehna Tu Kareeb,” “Meherbaan,” and “Bas Yun Hi” have cemented her as a contemporary artist with a maverick imprint.