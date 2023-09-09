Mohabbat: Real-life couple Shweta Tripathi Sharma and SlowCheeta pair up for music video

Amidst the glitz of the Indian entertainment industry, their genuine and heartwarming connection, both on and off-screen, is a rare gem. Their camaraderie reaffirms our faith in true love. As we all know ‘Battawada’ tastes best when it rains, her on-screen compatibility with husband Chaitnya Sharma, aka SlowCheeta, proves that he is the ‘Baarish’ to her ‘Battawada!’

Shweta and SlowCheeta’s relatability factor sets them apart from other B-town couples. In fact, their Instagram posts prove that ‘ishq wala love’ thrives and how! Their playful banter has spiralled onto the screen in ‘Mohabbat,’ which happens to be Shweta’s first commercial music video and oh-boy, we can’t take our eyes off her!

Talking about their dhak-dhak moves in the music video, Shweta and SlowCheeta are totally setting the stage ablaze! Her twirls perfectly compliment his charming demeanour leaving us wanting for more! The music video, helmed by Amit Trivedi, continues to garner adulation since its release.