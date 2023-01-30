Mohabbat Se Kranti: New song from Anurag Kashyap’s Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat featuring Vicky Kaushal is now out

Anurag Kashyap ‘s upcoming movie Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat is all set to hit the big screens on 3rd Feb 2023. The film ‘s latest track Mohabbat Se Kranti is out now and is surely a chartbuster.

The track has been penned by Shellee and composed by maverick Amit Trivedi and vocals by Raghav Chaitanya and Neha Tawde.

Talking about the song Anurag Kashyap says,”This song is what our film is all about! This one line describes our film the best – Mohabbat Se Hi Kranti Aayegi.”

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat,’ starring Alaya F and Karan Mehta who marks his debut. The film is touted to be Anurag Kashyap’s ode to modern love. Presented by Zee Studios under Good Bad Films Production is slated to release on 3rd February 2023.