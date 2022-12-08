Mombae: Director Saumitra Singh and producer Kanchan Srikrishna Singh come together for an interesting story

‘Mombae’ the title itself is very unique and is a story of a single mother. A story of all those mothers who are carving a better future for their children. This would be quite interesting to see such films where a mother thinks more about her kid.

Director Saumitra Singh is known as one of the best directors in Bollywood. He has done films like Wallet Starring Naseeruddin Shah and Navni Parihar which was massively successful and other are Painful Pride, Taxi No.24 and so on. In a candid conversation, we asked Saumitra why he did choose this subject. “A Mother is any child’s FIRST LOVE and a child is a Mother’s LAST. She can do anything to protect, nurture and teach that important part of her body. As we have seen and felt with ours, we know every mother is just like this. I just wanted to showcase the extent of Mother’s last love. Being a single mother means she has to be the child’s father too, so it becomes doubly difficult. MOM is her Mother and BAE is her extent of Love. I tried to salute her for whatever she has done for us” He added.

Producer Kanchan Srikrishna Singh hails from Mumbai and is very passionate about cinema. Mombae is the first that she is producing and there are a lot of upcoming projects lined up that she will produce through her production house named Radiant Rays Productions.

Actress Shama Sikander is in the lead cast along with Hardika Sharma and Girish Sharma. Titled Mombae, the short film is directed by Saumitra Singh. It is produced by Kanchan Srikrishna Singh under her Banner Radiant Rays Productions & line production Shukar Studios Pvt Ltd & Shiprartz. The film is beautifully written by Abhi Raj Sharma, Darshit Milan Gupta is the DOP & Hardik Singh Reen is the editor of the film.