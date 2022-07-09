Monica Sharma wins hearts with her performance in Khuda Haafiz 2 as Kalki

The freshly released film Khuda Haafiz 2, sees several talented actors including Vidyut Jamwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi delivering groundbreaking performance. But, actress Monica Sharma’s character, Kalki seemed to have struck a chord with the audience in the film. Read on to see how the audience have reacted to her performance in the latest Bollywood film.

Monica, who plays the role of Kalki in the film has managed to win hearts with her enthralling performance in the film. Her fans recently took to social media to express their love for the actor’s performance. One user wrote, ‘This woman as Kalki is one of the most impressive in #KhudaHaafiz2 @monicasharma15 congratulations! This is a valuable addition to your work profile that I hope has more and more great films added!’

While another user wrote, ‘Just watched #KhudaHaafiz2 and @vidyutjammwal is impressive as usual! Great conviction! But what really caught my attention is #Kalki ‘s character played by @monicasharma15 ! Hats off, girl! You are gifted! What an intense, power-packed performance!’.

Monica has left many impressed with her performance in Khuda Haafiz 2, and her fans look forward to see more of her on the silver screen in the coming days. The actress is so seen in the Amazon prime movie, Jal Wayu Enclave where she’s seen playing the lead role.