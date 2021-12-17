More than 500 Artists will Participate at the World Kayastha Conference on 19 December 2021

Global Kayastha Conference, an international organization committed to the Social, political, professional, educational, and cultural empowerment of the Kayastha community, is organizing the upcoming World Kayastha Conference on 19 December at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, in which politics, film and social sectors are being organized. Including stars from many fields will participate.

National President of GKC Media & Art Culture Cell, Prem Kumar said that with the cooperation and support from various Kayastha organizations of the country, massive preparations is going on for organizing the World Kayastha Conference by Global Kayastha Conference. under the leadership of National President of GKC Sri.Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, GKC Team have is continuously striving for the welfare of Kayastha, programs like awareness campaign, public relations campaign, Shankhnaad Yatra etc. are being organized in different states of the country.

Mr. Kumar told that till now the former Union Minister and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, former Union Minister and eminent actor Shatrughan Sinha, former minister of Uttar Pradesh government Sunil Shastri, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, former MP Sanjay Nirupam, former MP Pavan Varma, MLA Abhay Verma, eminent politician Chakrapani, eminent astrologer Pawan Sinha, Dr. Abhilasha Sinha,film actor Shekhar Suman, comedian Raju Srivastava, Playback Singer Priya Mallick, Shalini Bairagi, Mrilanini Akhouri, Deep Shrestha and Various prominent politicians, editors, journalists, film world artists, folk singers, sportspersons, chief of various big industrial and commercial institutions, officials etc. have given their consent to participate in this program. He said that more than 500 eminent artists of Kayastha caste are also going to gather on this occasion, who will give their message on the unity of the society along with entertaining the people with their performances on 19th December.