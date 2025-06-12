Mountaineer Prakriti Varshney champions Ayurveda during her Lhotse Summit Expedition

indē wild’s acclaimed Dewy Lip Treatment (DLT), a multiple award-winning product by Diipa Büller-Khosla has demonstrated its exceptional performance capabilities in the face of environmental duress and is now validated as expedition-grade skincare

Renowned Indian mountaineer Prakriti Varshney, the first vegan woman to scale both Mount Everest and Lhotse (the world’s fourth-highest peak), has lauded the bestselling product for its efficacy and as an indispensable component of her skincare regimen during her recent 40-day Lhotse expedition. This real-world endorsement solidifies the DLT’s status as a high-performance treatment, not just a cosmetic balm.

Varshney’s ascent of Lhotse subjected her skin to sub-zero temperatures, gale-force winds, and the desiccating effects of extreme altitude. Such environmental stressors typically result in severe lip damage, including chapping and cracking. However, Varshney found the DLT to be uniquely effective, stating, “It’s the only product that kept my lips hydrated and buttery soft,” a clear indication of its superior moisturizing and protective qualities

Varshney elaborated further, “I didn’t expect any lip balm to work at 8,516m, but indē wild surprised me. My lips didn’t turn patchy or crack despite the freezing temperatures and brutal winds…it’s a healing ointment. The icy winds can tear off your skin, but I was protected by the DLT on my lips, nose, and cheeks. It works like magic and it’s vegan.”

The Dewy Lip Treatment combines the ancient wisdom of Ayurvedic ingredients with cutting-edge science and Korean manufacturing technology. Its formulation includes potent ingredients such as squalane, vegan ghee and peptides, which work synergistically to provide deep hydration, long-lasting repair and a luxurious, high-gloss finish.

Clinical studies have confirmed the DLT’s effectiveness, with results showing an 8-hour plumping effect and a 114% increase in hydration. This evidence, combined with its popularity as the #1 selling lip balm on Tira, and viral status on social media, highlights the Dewy Lip Treatment’s ability to deliver both immediate aesthetic benefits and long-term skin health.

indē wild’s Dewy Lip Treatment is establishing itself as a leader in the global beauty market, drawing comparisons to established brands such as Rhode, Glossier and Summer Fridays. indē wild is a pioneering beauty brand that merges the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda with modern science to create effective and luxurious skincare solutions. Founded by Diipa Khosla Buller, the brand is committed to clean, conscious formulations that deliver visible results, empowering individuals to embrace their natural beauty.