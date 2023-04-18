Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway becomes the most watched South Asian film in Norway

Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway has been building on new records and has been making a long-lasting impact on the minds of people, right from the day of its release. The story has reached many people across the globe and has become the most watched South Asian film in Norway with 8356 admits.

Following close, we have other movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Pathaan and Dangal, that have also made a significant impact. While it still runs, both in theatres and in the minds of people, it is clear about the wide impression the movie has made, globally.

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani) Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway is running successfully in theatres, globally and continues to linger in the minds of people for its engrossing storyline and high-quality acting.