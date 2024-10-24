Mrs. India Priya Saggi’s remarkable journey from being a contestant to a part of the jury at Asia’s largest festival

The stage is set for an unforgettable celebration as Priya Saggi, the reigning Mrs. India 2023-2024, is set to grace the event with her presence at Antaragni 2024 IIT Kanpur’s illustrious cultural festival on 19th October. Known for its rich legacy of 58 years, Antaragni stands as one of Asia’s largest and most anticipated festivals, drawing talent and creativity from students across the nation. In the past, the festival has been graced by renowned celebrities such as Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi, and the celebrated trio of Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonsa, as well as the beloved Adnan Sami.

Priya is not only a prominent beauty queen but also holds the distinction of being India’s youngest female crime writer, a title she continues to proudly wear. With her impressive journey, which includes over 900 episodes of Crime Patrol and gripping serial killer thrillers like Breathe: Into the Shadows, Daldal, Abhay, etc. she has solidified her place in the entertainment fraternity. Her recent debut at the Cannes Film Festival added yet another feather to her cap, showcasing her dynamic talent on a global stage.

“What a journey it has been, from being judged in the pageant to being invited as a part of the jury at such a grand festival,” Priya says. “Winning Mrs. India opened up incredible opportunities for me, including being invited as a motivational speaker at numerous events.”

Priya has broken barriers as the first reigning Mrs. India to wear a two-piece dhatu in Rajasthan and to walk as a showstopper at New York Fashion Week. Her pageant training has empowered her to become a confident leader, for which she credits UMB Pageants for their unwavering support.

Priya’s presence at Antaragni 2024 is more than just a celebration; it symbolizes a connection between culture and inspiration, encouraging students to chase their aspirations with fervor. As she steps into this, the anticipation for this year’s festival reaches new heights, promising an event that celebrates not only artistic expression but also ambitions.