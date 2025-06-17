Mrunal Thakur shares a glimpse from Son of Sardaar 2 shoot

Mrunal Thakur, known for experimenting with genres, is diving into a rom-com for the first time! Recently, she treated her audience with a special announcement, revealing that she is headlining Son of Sardaar 2 as the leading lady. She took to her social media handle to share her photo with a clapboard, mentioning the details of the shoot. She accompanied the photo with a simple caption, “SCENE 49, SHOT 5, TAKE 1 – ACTION!” If looked upon closely, the clapboard mentions a date of last year, revealing that the actress had kickstarted shoot in 2024! With the date reveal, did Mrunal hint at the film’s release date? Only time will tell!

Mrunal’s new journey has sparked excitement among her fans who have long-admired her screen presence and her ability to make film choices that leave an impact, and pick roles that connect with the audience. Mrunal’s fans are excited to see her chemistry alongside Ajay Devgn, who had headlined the first installment. Known for exploring diversity on-screen, Mrunal is poised to step into an exciting character, leaving her fans eager to see her on-screen.

Considering that the first installment had tickled the audience’s funny bones with hilarious and lighthearted jokes, with a smooth blend of love and action, the audiences are expecting a rollercoaster of breezy drama all over again. With Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur headlining the film, it seems like the viewers are up for a double dose of laughter and a triple dose of entertainment!

While the remaining details of the film are yet to be unveiled, Son of Sardaar 2 is being directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced by Devgn Films.