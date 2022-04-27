Mubeen Saudagar takes a hilarious jibe at Abhishek Verma’s popularity on The Khatra Khatra Show

Voot’s ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ has been successfully catering to the entertainment needs of the masses by taking comedy and games to a whole new level! With a never-seen-before format, along with the OGs of entertainment Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Farah Khan, the show assures a riot of laughter to the viewers in all its glory!

Recently, popular comedian Mubeen Saudagar and ‘Naagin 6’ actor Abhishek Verma joined the “Khatra Khatra” madness alongside other popular celebrities. In a side-splitting instance, when Bharti Singh caught Abhishek laughing his heart out to Mubeen’s jokes and wisecracks, she pulled his leg by saying, “Aye tu kya hass raha hai? Naagin mei tera kya role hai, Nevle!” In addition to that, Mubeen roasted the actor over his popularity by joking, “Tere se famous toh Naaginon ka blouse hai!” Furthermore, Abhishek hopped on the bandwagon and joked about applying “Dukh Dabav Lep” to participate in the action-packed games on the show.

To witness your favourite celebrities at their spontaneous and humorous best, tune in to ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ streaming now on Voot!

Kripya Humein Seriously Na Lein aur dekhiye ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’, from Monday to Friday, at 7:00 pm on Voot and 11:00 pm on Colors.