Muddy teaser comes out tomorrow – Arjun Kapoor to unveil teaser tomorrow at 18:03 pm

India’s first ever mud race film has been in in the news and ringing all the right bells so far. The fans have been getting in on the buzz around the film which features a never seen before kind of story. Also the biggest of stars are backing the movie as the motion poster was launched by Vijay Sethupathi and now the fans can look forward to another piece of good news coming out tomorrow as Arjun Kapoor unveils the teaser.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is all set to unveil the teaser of Muddy at 18:03 pm and the fans can’t keep calm as the much anticipated film is finally coming out with a glimpse of the much hyped movie. The movie already broke records when it’s motion poster clocked over 2 million views in less than no time and one can only imagine the grandeur welcome that the teaser will recieve.

The film is a mix of commercial and real tidbits. With real racing action sequences combined with commercial masala the movie is a perfect mixture for the recipe of success. The movie it first of it’s kind in Indian cinema and a lot of people came together to make the ambitious project.

Directed by Dr. Pragabhal, the movie features Yuvan and Ridhaan Krishna in the lead roles and the movie team worked with real mud racers and was shot on real locations adding a touch of authenticity to the work. Prema Krishnadas bankrolled the film on PK7 Creations banner and the film will have a pan-Indian release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. KGF fame Ravi Basrur is the music director and KG Ratheesh handled the cinematography work.