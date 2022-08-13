Mugdha Godse and Rahul Dev to celebrate Independence Day in Canada

Everyone celebrate the year’s most patriotic day, Independence day, in their own unique way, Mugdha and Rahul are flown to Canada to meet her Guru Tarneiv Ji and will be celebrating Independence Day there along with Her Spiritual Master’s birthday celebrations!

It’s always a double celebration and taste of true freedom as we meditate,chant and dance as part of the celebrations! Canada has quite a bunch of Indians living there, we are sure the feeling of patriotism will be the same as in the home-country.

She says with high respect to her Guru,”Guru Tarneiv Ji has been a core part of my life and ever since i can remember, has guided and blessed us in innumerable ways. He’s an incredible coach and most loving guru anyone can ask for! His words are like pearls of wisdom that make sense of the world and gives true freedom to all of us in all the possible ways! Tarneiv Ji is the simplest man who has the deepest n most profound approach to life. Meeting him is the most beautiful feeling and that is why we are flying to Canada to visit him. Also we will be meeting many Indians at a independence parade arranged the ‘Panaroma India’ n get the taste of India!”