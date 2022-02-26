Mugdha Godse to play female cop for the first time in her upcoming web-series

Mugdha Godse has been in the news lately as she has signed up for a web-series. She will be playing the role of a fierce female cop named Sandhya Rathi. The most interesting takeaway here is It will be the first time everyone can see her in the police uniform. It is challenging for the audience to see how a female officer tackles various problems to ensure that she does justice to being a police officer. The shooting of the web-series is expected to begin soon.

In the web-series, Mugdha will be dealing with challenging cases and can be seen doing some action sequences. She has constantly been interacting with some real-life female police officers to prepare herself for the role and showcase their valor on the screen. Also, she was seen promoting the web-series through her social media and will be traveling more to promote it further.

Mugdha looked very upbeat to play a female officer, and we spoke to her, and she says, “As an actor, I have always believed in challenging myself right from my first movie, Fashion. So, it brought me immense satisfaction when this role came to me. We have seen so many beautiful actress playing the role of a female police and I, too, wanted to do so. Besides, the role is quite demanding, and rightfully so since we are all aware of the responsibilities of a police officer. I hope to do justice to the role and would like to receive feedback on it.”