Mugdha Veira Godse makes a special appearance in award winning Marathi film

Actress Mugdha Veira Godse is a powerhouse of talent and her versatility has always been recognised and appreciated by the audience. Be it modelling, acting or even singing; Godse never fails to surprise. And now she is back amusing everyone with her power packed performance in Zee5’s upcoming movie, ‘Frame.’

Frame is a critically acclaimed movie, that has won several awards at the 59th Maharashtra State Film Awards as well as goes as an officially selected movie for IFFI 2022. The movie is about 2 artists and their stories behind the frame. And Mugdha has a very interesting character to play in this movie. Her special appearance holds importance in the narrative of Frame.

Speaking about this movie and her overall experience of doing a marathi film, Mugdha says, “I’m a Marathi girl, born and raised in Pune, so the language, culture is in my blood. I was very excited when Ranjeet called me and offered this movie. To work with a talented director like Vikram is what any actor would wish for. Sharing screen with Nagraaj sir and Amay was very exciting. Being on the set of a Marathi film felt like home. This is an experience I’ll always cherish… Looking forward to work in many more Marathi projects!!”

She also urged everyone to watch this film and experience peak Marathi cinema.

Mugdha has always been an experimental artist and dares to explore different genres and mediums. She was also seen in some vertical dramas in the recent days. We wonder what next she has for us in her store.