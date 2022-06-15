Mukesh Chhabra announces fifth edition of Khidkiyaan Theatre Festival 2022

Continuing the legacy of providing theatre lovers to celebrate the different moods of the stage, Bollywood’s ace casting director Mukesh Chhabra is set to launch the fifth edition of his popular theatre festival, ‘Khidkiyaan’.

Taking ahead the mutual love of theatre, the founder Mr. Mukesh Chhabra and the team at MCCC (Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company) is delighted to be presenting the new edition of ‘Khidkiyaan’ to be produced by Shri T.C. Chhabra. While the opening ceremony of the event will be graced by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the closing ceremony will be attended by Manoj Bajpayee.

The four-day festival scheduled at Mumbai’s Sathaye College, begins on June 16 and will culminate on 19th June. The idea behind ‘Khidkiyaan’ is to bring together the youth and also the film fraternity to come together for the love of theatre. A host of distinguished personalities and celebrated names from the theatre, TV and film industry are likely to attend this year’s festival including Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sunil Grover and Piyush Mishra amongst others.

Mukesh Chhabra says, “Khidkiyaan Theatre Festival is very close to my heart and at MCCC, we feel very proud and excited to present its fourth edition as we believe it’s a perfect platform to showcase and celebrate talent, also providing aspiring students of cinema to interact with eminent personalities of our film fraternity.”

Apart from theatre plays, the festival will also include short films screenings, a musical evening, street plays, poetry performances and interactive sessions with eminent personalities.