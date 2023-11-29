Mukesh Chhabra reveals starting his career as a backup dancer for stage shows in Delhi

Sony LIV is all set to dazzle audiences with the release of its heart-pounding musical thriller series, Chamak, premiering on December 7, 2023. Boasting one of the year’s biggest albums, the show delves into various facets of the Punjabi music industry, following the aspirations of a young and talented rapper, Kaala.

Adding a fascinating twist to the narrative is the Casting King of Bollywood, Mukesh Chhabra, who takes on the role of Dimpy Grewal in this Sony LIV original. But did you know that he started his career as a backup dancer? In a recent revelation, Mukesh shared insights into his journey in the entertainment industry, tracing his evolution from a backup dancer to becoming one of Bollywood’s most sought-after casting directors and now, his newfound solace in acting.

Reminiscing about the formative years of his journey, Mukesh Chhabra expressed, “In the initial phase of my career, I worked as a backup dancer in Delhi while juggling college. Those times were like my crash course in grit and the grind. Being a backup dancer sculpted my resilience and taught me the true worth of hard work. Honestly, where I stand today is like a reflection of the experiences and life lessons I bagged back then.”

Mukesh further provided a sneak peek into his character, Dimpy Grewal, in Chamak. He revealed, “Dimpy is unapologetically over the top, a blabbermouth who is both kind and sweet at heart. He is whom I would define as ‘Yaaro Ka Yaar’. He is that friend who can go to any lengths for the people he cares about. In the series, Dimpy goes all-in to save his father’s Grewal Studio – no holds barred.”

Chamak unfolds the story of Kaala, a young aspiring rapper who returns to Punjab from Canada, only to uncover the mysterious death of Taara Singh, a legendary singer shot dead during a packed performance. What follows is non-stop action as Kaala navigates the underbelly of the Punjab music industry, confronting politics, business feuds, family history, and potential honour killings. Featuring 14 artists and 28 songs, Chamak is a power-packed musical thriller.

Created, written and directed by Rohit Jugraj, the series is produced by Geetanjali Mehelwa Chauhan, Rohit Jugraj Chauhan and Sumeet Nandlal Dubey. With a special guest appearance by Gippy Grewal, Chamak features an ensemble star cast including Paramvir Singh Cheema, Manoj Pahwa, Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder (Vicky) Pal, Akasa Singh. Adding to the musical extravaganza are songs by Punjabi music icons like Gippy Grewal, Mika Singh, Malkit Singh, MC Square, Afsana Khan, Asees Kaur, Sunidhi Chauhan, Kanwar Grewal, Shashwat Singh, and Harjot Kaur.