Mukesh J Bharti and Manju Bharti visit Mumbai’s Andhericha Raja for Ganpati Darshan

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the festivals that is celebrated with utmost pomp and fervour in Maharashtra. It is a 10-day long festival and there’s a positive vibe in the air on these days. The bollywood industry also looks forward to this festival.

While these days hold special and sacred importance in the people’s lives, for ardent devotees, each day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It is an auspicious day for the country as we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with the utmost festive spirits.

After celebs wished fans on social media, they went back to celebrating the festival. While Mukesh J Bharti & Manju Bharti visited Mumbai’s famous Andhericha Raja & Sahyadri Krida Mandal Ganpati Chembur offered prayers to Lord Ganesha. Manju Bharti looked beautiful in traditional as she went to Andhericha Raja while mukesh prayers for his upcoming film ‘Band Baja Barelly Mein’.