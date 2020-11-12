Mukul Chadda: A brilliant performer who deserves a lot more!

One of the few underrated actors to have earned recognition over digital platforms, in theatre, television and at the movies, Mukul Chadda now awaits the streaming of one of his most highly anticipated ventures – ALTBalaji’s upcoming series, Bicchoo Ka Khel. The actor who is a known face in the OTT circuit is now on to showing viewers varied aspects of his craft.

Chadda rose to popularity with Hotstar Special – The Office, which is an Indian television sitcom adaptation of the original BBC series of the same name. The two seasons of the hit series saw Mukul in the role of Jagdeep Chadda, a Branch Manager at a bank. The actor won acclaim has a wannabe fun boss, who miserably tries to make the office a cheerful place. The actor’s portrayal of the desperate-to-impress boss remains one of the key highlights of the series.

The Office actor has also dived into the independent cinema space with a short film titled, Pressure Cooker, available on Hotstar. Chadda’s film thematically presents aspects of love – thrill, cheating, stability and boredom – from the point of a view of a couple in a middle-class household. Chadda essays the role of a married man, who neglects his wife (essayed by Pallavi Joshi), not realising that he’s making her question their marriage.

After essaying urban roles, Mukul now wears his experimental streak on his sleeves as he is all set to be seen as a local halwaai’s assistant in Bicchoo Ka Khel. His character is a small-time crook whose antics are pivotal to the narrative. The forthcoming digital series is a crime-thriller that touches upon the themes of crime, revenge, and politics. The show will stream on November 18, 2020. Currently Mukul awaits the announcement of exciting projects on his slate. The Office actor prepares to surprise viewers with diverse roles, interesting getups and varied genres in the near future.