Mumbai-Lucknow-Mumbai: Sandeepa Dhar juggles two projects across cities simultaneously

Swamped with work having back to back projects to delve into, Sandeepa Dhar has been running around the clock wrapping shows one after the other. Juggling two varied shows simultaneously, Sandeepa is travelling back and forth from Mumbai to Lucknow for both the projects.

Giving insights into her extremely busy life, Sandeepa Dhar shares glimpses of her projects through her social media.

While recently Sandeepa shared a picture of a script reading session gearing for the upcoming project, today the actress shared her routine reaching Lucknow for the other project.

Shooting for her upcoming series, one for the OTT giant Netflix in Lucknow and other one in Mumbai for another OTT biggie, Sandeepa Dhar has emerged as one of the busiest actors in the lockdown.

Having started work early in July last year, Sandeepa has been on work mode ever since. Begining with MumBhai, Sandeepa slipped into Dirty Games soon after. Earlier this year, Sandeepa Dhar created waves across social media with her performance in Salman Khan Films’ Kaagaz co-starring Pankaj Tripathi.

Now, shooting for the two projects, Sandeepa Dhar is also entertaining her fans and followers with her dance videos she occassionally shares on social media. Through the lockdown, Sandeepa Dhar has emerged as a content creators bagging a place amongst the social media influencers as well.

Exhibiting the varied facades of her versatility with diverse projects, Sandeepa Dhar is inclined towards strong characters that make a difference to the narrative.