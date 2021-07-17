Mumbai Police files FIR against Local political leader Mallikarjun Pujari and a female model for extortion based on evidence provided by T-Series

The media was buzzing yesterday with allegations filed by a female model against film producer and T-Series Chairman Mr.Bhushan Kumar. T-Series had immediately issued a statement that these allegations and the FIR in D.N.Nagar police station is a conspiracy and is a result of failed attempt to extort money. It further said that the allegations are unsubstantiated with malicious intent to malign the reputation and image of T-Series and its Chairman.

It has now come to light that Mallikarjun Pujari a local political leader of Thane district teamed up with a female model (who also did a cameo in a film) to extort money from film producer and T-Series Chairman Bhushan Kumar. Mallikarjun Pujari had approached Bhushan Kumar in June 2021 and demanded extortion money and threatened that if the money is not paid to him then one girl will file false complaint against him for sexual harassment. Thereafter T-Series approached the Mumbai police and filed a written complaint against Mallikarjun Pujari in Amboli police station on 1st July 2021.

Around same time Mr.Krishan Kumar of T-Series then spoke to Mallikarjun Pujari and Pujari asked Mr. Krishan Kumar to meet him in hotel “The Regenza by Tunga” at 1:00 PM on 5th July 2021. Mr. Krishan Kumar met him in the same hotel on 5th July 2021 wherein Mallikarjun Pujari threatened him that one girl will file police case against Mr. Bhushan Kumar and showed some whatsapp messages which were neither from the number of Mr.Bhushan Kumar nor from any other member of T-Series team and demanded huge sum of monies. Mr. Krishan Kumar did not agree to this extortion and told Pujari in no uncertain terms that T-Series and Bhushan Kumar will never bow down to such fraudulent extortion demands and came back but could manage to record the conversation with Mallikarjun Pujari wherein he can be heard trying to extort monies by giving the same reasoning.

Mallikarjun Pujari kept calling Mr. Krishan Kumar but Krishan Kumar didn’t give in to his demands for extortion. After realizing that his nefarious designs are not yielding any results Pujari then conspired with this girl and filed a complaint of rape charges against Mr. Bhushan Kumar in D.N.Nagar police station of Andheri (W) on 15th July 2021.

Our sources at Mumbai Police informed us that immediately upon hearing this news in media Mr. Krishan Kumar approached Amboli police station in Andheri (West) with audio recording of Mallikarjun Pujari in which he was clearly heard demanded extortion monies. Based on this substantiative evidence, Amboli police immediately acted and registered a FIR no.574 dtd 16th July 2021 against both Mallikarjun and the girl under section 386, 500, 506 and 506(2) who has conspired to file false rape charges against Mr. Bhushan Kumar and tried to extort monies.