Mupapa: Yash Raj Films Posham Pa Pictures’ first theatrical collaboration starring Ayushmann Khurrana to release on Feb 19, 2027

Yash Raj Films & Posham Pa Pictures’ first theatrical collaboration, Mupapa, is being headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana. Produced by YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani, whose last film Saiyaara became the highest grossing romantic film in the history of Indian cinema, and directed by Sameer Saxena, who is one of India’s leading Showrunner and Director, Mupapa is set to release on Feb 19, 2027, informs a YRF spokesperson!

Posham Pa Pictures is regarded as one of the most forward-thinking voices in Indian entertainment. YRF & Posham Pa is aiming to produce disruptive and immersive theatrical experiences for today’s audience. Their creative collaboration will see the two jointly produce theatrical films starting from Mupapa.

This partnership is in line with Aditya Chopra’s vision to build out a new creative business model under the company’s CEO, Akshaye Widhani, who is strategically building out the studio model within Yash Raj Films as a producer. This is Akshaye’s second film as a producer after the Mohit Suri directed romance, Saiyaara.

Mupapa is a genre-bending theatrical film. It will deliver an incredibly new visual experience for people in theatres. Ayushmann Khurrana, who has made content disruption his calling card, is helming this project that will keep the audience at the edge of the seats from the word go.

The partners at Posham Pa Pictures, Sameer Saxena, Biswapati Sarkar, Saurabh Khanna and Amit Golani have together and individually been part of a lot of widely acclaimed and highly celebrated projects like Kaala Paani and Maamla Legal Hai, to name a few.