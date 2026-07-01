Musafir Cafe: Vikrant Massey unveils production house Homemade Stories

National Award-winning actor Vikrant Massey has officially announced the name of his production house, Homemade Stories, marking a significant new chapter in his creative journey. Alongside the announcement, he also unveiled the teaser of the banner’s maiden production, Musafir Cafe, and confirmed that the romantic drama will premiere on OTT on 24th July 2026. The announcement offers audiences their first glimpse into the kind of heartfelt, emotionally driven stories the banner aims to tell.

At a time when Indian cinema is largely dominated by action spectacles, crime thrillers, and larger-than-life entertainers, Vikrant is choosing to swim against the tide. With Musafir Cafe, he brings romance and heartfelt human emotions back to the forefront, reaffirming his belief that simple, honest stories can leave the deepest impact.

Over the years, Vikrant has earned immense respect for consistently choosing content-driven cinema and delivering memorable performances. His National Award-winning journey stands as a testament to his commitment to meaningful storytelling, making his transition into production a natural progression.

The title Musafir Cafe itself evokes warmth, nostalgia, and the promise of an emotionally rich journey, making it a fitting first offering from Homemade Stories. With his newly launched banner and its debut production, Vikrant Massey isn’t just expanding his creative horizons, he is creating a space for heartfelt cinema. In an era where larger-than-life narratives dominate, his commitment to romance and emotionally driven storytelling comes as a refreshing and much-needed change.