Music director duo Javed-Mohsin are elated after winning IIFA awards for Shershaah

Music director duo Javed Khan and Mohsin Sheikh are the news toast of the B-town. Known for their music in films like Jalebi, Drive, Munna Michel , Coolie no 1 , Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari , Nikamma etc ,the director duo of Javed-Mohsin have won the best music director award in IIFA Awards 2022 for their melodious music in Shershaah. The grand award function was recently held in Yas Island In Abu Dhabi.

When names of Javed-Mohsin was announced in the best music director category from the stage of one the biggest films awards, Javed-Mohsin couldn’t believe themselves! Certainly both are on cloud nine after winning such a prestigious award.

Expressing their happiness after winning the award Javed and Mohsin said, “We both always believed in our hardwork and certainly it has paid off. This is our first big film award and we are really grateful to Dharma Productions who gave us a chance to give music in their film. We kept the faith they shown in both of us.”

They further added, “Shershaah is a patriotic film but there is also a romantic track between Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani running throughout the film. Through our music we were also given the task to express their love and longing for each other in the film. We were very sure from day one that we will do justice to the music of Shershaah. And here we are. Not only we proved ourself but also have won the prestigious IIFA Award. We already got so much love from all the listeners but we never imagined that we will be rewarded like this on the global stage”.

Interestingly, Javed Khan and Mohsin Sheikh both are the first cousins from their maternal side and belong to illustrious music family. Javed Khan’s father was a tabla player late ustad Sharafat Ali Khan and Mohsin Shaikh’s father is a writer Mustafa Shaikh. Javed-Mohsin’s maternal grandfather was late Ustad Fayyaz Ahmed Khan from Kirana Gharana. Imbibing the musical legacy, Javed and Mohsin got interested in music since childhood.

Javed-Mohsin further said, “This is just our beginning. We have a long way to go. We want create songs that will be remembered for long. We don’t want to make music for the sake of money. Melody is core our our music and we promise to keep that intact.”

Hindi film industry has seen some of the greatest music duo’s like Shankar-Jaikishan, Kalyanji-Anandji, Laxmikant Pyarelal, pritam , Anand-Milind, Vishal-Shekhar, Salim-Sulemaan etc. who have given some of the greatest hits of all time. But Javed-Mohsin wants to carve their own niche and are eager to prove their versitality through their upcoming movies.

Javed-Mohsin adds, “Winning IIFA Award for Shershaah have instill great confidence in both of us and have boosted our morale like never before. We promise to give music that will be loved by one and all.”