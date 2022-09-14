MX Original Series Shiksha Mandal to start streaming from 15 September

Education scams ruin the lives of millions of students in India who aspire to take entrance exams for higher education. Students study days and nights to crack that one exam that can change their future forever, but what happens when these results get rigged? What happens when powerful politicians influence these results to accommodate undeserving, affluent candidates in exchange for large sums of money? This Thursday, 15th September, uncover the corruption, fraud, cheating and criminal conspiracies that affect vulnerable students in India with MX Original Series ‘Shiksha Mandal…India’s Biggest Education Scam’.

MX Player has consistently delivered some incredible and thought-provoking narratives across genres, showcasing relevant and relatable incidents that are in the news. Shiksha Mandal brings to light scams that revolve around the education system in India and badly affect the lives of students and families who aspire a better future.

Directed by Syed Ahmad Afzal, the series features Gauahar Khan, Gulshan Devaiah, Pavan Raj Malhotra, Rajendra Sethi and Iram Badar Khan in pivotal roles and will stream on MX Player, 15th September onwards.

Inspired by true events, Gauahar Khan will be seen as a no-nonsense cop, Gulshan will enact the role of a simple, hardworking young man running a coaching centre with aspirations for his family, and Pavan Malhotra will portray the role of a villain who is behind many illegal activities.

Don’t miss the riveting story with the brilliant portrayal of their roles by the cast! Watch ‘Shiksha Mandal…India’s Biggest Education Scam’ on 15th September 2022, only on MX Player.