MX Player and DistroTV partner to build India’s largest Live TV streaming service

DistroTV, one of the largest independent, free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) app, today announced that it is expanding its distribution in partnership with MX Player, India’s leading OTT Platform via an app-in-app integration. Now millions of MX Player users in India can stream DistroTV’s impressive and diverse content line-up with hundreds of channels in India for free.

DistroTV features more than 270 Channels globally and 180 channels in India and growing, with everything from news, sports, movies, music & entertainment, and lifestyle content. This includes original content and new channel offerings that cater to Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, English, Punjabi and adding more languages and channels.

MX Player Spokesperson said, “We are constantly looking to give even more great entertainment and are committed to providing a best-in-class user experience for our viewers. Our partnership with DistroTV is fantastic news for our customers as it gives them a larger and diverse bouquet of entertainment.”

“We are excited to partner with MX Player which is amongst the largest streaming service in the world. We are bringing the best of Indian and International FAST content to the Indian audiences. This partnership will bring content across both mobile devices and Connected TV’s” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV.

“MX Player is the pioneer within AVOD content and offers one of the largest reach platforms within digital. This partnership will help content owners access this massive digital reach across devices. This partnership is extremely symbiotic as both organisations are strong AVOD proponents” said Vikas Khanchandani CEO DistroScale, India, SEA and MENA.