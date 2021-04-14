MX Player brings back the award-winning show Cruising Legends

They say to travel is to live and BMW Motorrad Presents an MX Original Series Cruising Legends: Dawn Patrol, Powered by Castrol Power 1 Ultimate and Associate Sponsor GoPro, perfectly brings alive this profound saying. This season of the award-winning show will see 4 biking legends quench their thirst for wanderlust and undertake a journey to the eastern most part of India, Arunachal Pradesh, to seek inspiration for new beginnings and witness the country’s first break of dawn. All 4 episodes of this travel series will be available to binge for FREE on MX Player, starting 16th April.

The thing that makes this series special is that all of the chosen riders have distinct personalities and motivations; their reasons for travelling vary, how they travel and what they do while they travel vary. With each episode, a different rider takes the lead and sets the agenda of that leg of the journey. The 4 riders include Harsh Man Rai, the Co-founder of Helmet Stories, Garage52, Rolling Stone India & Man’s World magazines; Candida Louis, a biker who’s on a mission to educate the world about the importance of travel, Ouseph Chacko, the assistant editor of Autocar, and Vir Nakai who is known all over the globe as the face of Indian motorcycling.

High on food, people and local culture – join our 4 riders on a virtual trip to the Orchid State of India, Arunachal Pradesh where the dawn breaks first in India.

Stream all episodes for FREE, starting 16th April only on MX Player