MX Player brings viewers a stellar line-up this December

The end of the year is here, and that mostly means great travels, great company and great weather. To add to this, the leading entertainment super app MX Player is releasing some great binge-worthy international shows with its slate of VDesi shows – in your preferred language as well as a first-of-its-kind MMA reality series hosted by Suniel Shetty ! Now, that’s ALL we want for Christmas!

Immerse yourself into different worlds this December with:



Hot Stove League – 7th December

The award-winning show is based on a baseball team named Dreams, which has been the poorest in the league for four straight years., which results in their current manager resigning. The team appoints a new general manager, Seung Su, who has no experience in baseball. Will he be able to lead them to the championship? Tune in to find out. All 16 episodes of the show will be available on MX Player 7th December onwards in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam as well.



Warrior Hunt – 10th December

Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt is India’s first reality series based on Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). It is a highly competitive combat sport that demands a strong hold over both the mind and body. This MX Studios Original will be hosted by MMA aficionado Suniel Shetty, and will feature 16 of the best male and female MMA champions in India battling each other in the ring – all competing to be the nation’s ultimate Kumite 1 warrior. Beginning on December 10th, 2022, stream Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt on MX Player.



Love Script – 10th December

Xuan Wen abandons all of his everyday responsibilities and passes over management of his business to others so that he may concentrate on creating a castle for himself and running his thriving empire. People close to him seek expert assistance on his behalf, as they’ve run out of options but then entrust the care of her companion to Luo Kai Huai, a mental health professional whose desperate need for cash prompts her to take on Xuan Wen’s peculiar case. All 24 episodes of the Mandarin drama will now be available in Hindi on 10th December.



Dance of the Sky Empire – 14th December

The story is set against the backdrop of the prosperous Tang Dynasty in an era where humans and demons co-existed. The arrival of Li Xuan, a human and demon hybrid, breaks the fragile peace of the dynasty. What happens next? Watch the show to find out, now available in hindi launching 14th December.



Here to Heart – 17th December

The Mandarin drama is sure to sway your hearts with a tale of unending love. The story is about a young couple who were separated due to a family tragedy. But even a tragic break-up cannot alter this young, immature, but intense love. The two couldn’t heal their injured hearts even after having found new companions. Will they decide to lure each other back? Watch all episodes streaming on MX Player to find out. All episodes available in Hindi 17th December onwards.



Don’t Dare to Dream – 21st December

The drama depicts romance as well as intense competitive rivalry between an anchor and a weather forecaster working together for a television news channel. The series touches base on career, family, love and jealousy – making it a relatable and engaging show. Catch all 24 episodes of this charming Korean series that will be available in Hindi on 21st December.



My Unfortunate Boyfriend – 24th Dec

Yoo Ji Na is a young professional who has no problem lying to achieve what she wants. She starts to fall for the sincere to a fault, Yoon Tae Woon. Their blossoming romance ends up being a burden for Ji Na’s competitive corporate employment. Will the lovers succeed in maintaining their commitment to one another? The drama will demonstrate if their unlikely romance turns out to be true love. Watch all 16 episodes of the Korean series to find out. Episodes available in Hindi from 24th December.



A Love to Last – 28th Dec

The plot centres on Andeng and Anton, two distinct characters who will test whether or not two damaged hearts can rekindle their romance. The Filipino drama is sure to get you hooked/invested in the storyline leaving you wanting for more every week. Watch the show in Hindi on MX Player, 28th December onwards.



The One and Only – 31st Dec

The One and Only is a romance drama showcasing the lives of three terminally ill women who meet at a hospice. They decide that before they die, they want to take down one bad guy before they go — and in their attempt to do so, one of them ends up meeting “The one and only” most valuable person of her life. Tune in to find out what happens next as all 16 episodes will be available on 31st December in Hindi.