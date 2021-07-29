MX Player brings your favorite couple back with Aani Kay Hava Season 3 that explores a new phase of their relationship

Have you ever felt that as a couple, you have a fine-tuned life, settled relationship, and that you both treat each other as if on autopilot? The firsts in a marriage always seem special but as the initial years go by, you realize that the camaraderie between the duo becomes uber important and spouses must find new ways to keep boredom in a relationship at bay. Such is the story of our favorite couple Jui and Saket, who return with the third season of the much-loved franchise – Aani Kay Hava.

Season 1 saw this couple celebrate the many firsts of holy matrimony while the second season saw Jui and Saket navigate different emotions as they celebrated their third anniversary. Now, season 3 will see their not-so-young marriage hit the 5-year mark and with trust, love and a little madness at its core, this edition will introduce viewers to their lives during a nationwide lockdown. From dealing with work related complications, to suddenly feeling like there is nothing new to talk about and bringing to life the little and big daily nok jhoks – this couple brings out the routine lives of all the couples out there. Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat reprise their roles in this entertaining season that is directed by Muramba fame Varun Narvekar. This MX Exclusive and Mirchi Originals Creation goes live on 6th of August, exclusively on MX Player.

Speaking about the show, Priya Bapat said, “This season takes us through married life during a lockdown and this period truly saw multiple dynamics change in the relationship for many of us. It’s important to never let your marriage stagnate and to keep rekindling the excitement with maybe new hobbies, or a project that you decide to work on together or to simply find things that you both enjoy doing as a couple. After 5 years of marriage in Jui and Saket’s life – they continue to grow together and handle the curveballs that life throws their way, and it is for this reason that I enjoy playing this character. I know Umesh and I have gone through some of these moments ourselves and we can’t wait to bring Jui and Saket back to your homes.”

Umesh Kamat said, “For a successful marriage, there has to be good communication and companionship in the relationship. It’s important to try to understand your partner and we have tried to highlight this message in a lighthearted manner through this series. The fun banter between this couple and supporting each other through our problems mirrors Priya’s and my relationship offscreen as well. I truly feel like there is a small bit of ourselves that we instill in Jui and Saket and I think Varun brings that alive on screen brilliantly.”

Varun Narvekar added, “Our previous seasons for this franchise have received heart-warming responses. The third edition is a beautiful take on modern relationships and how certain aspects of the same were redefined as a by-product of the lockdown. Jui and Saket have lived the graph of the honeymoon phase, cementing their bond and at the onset of 5 years in the marriage, they continue to keep the spark alive and navigate through the course of life. Aani Kay Hava has really relatable characters which is why they feel so organic on screen, and I couldn’t have asked for a better cast than Priya and Umesh to play Jui and Saket.”

All episodes of this show will be available to watch on MX Player, starting 6th August for free.