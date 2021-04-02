MX Player drops new episodes of Doctor Stranger and Black Out: Here’s why it’s a must watch!

MX Player’s latest content category – MX VDesi brings viewers acclaimed international shows from across the globe with a similar love of melodrama, intricate storylines and adrenaline-pumping action and we can’t keep calm!

Hosting India’s largest catalogue of international shows dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the platform has dropped episodes of 2 new shows this week – Korean drama Doctor Stranger and French show Black Out and here’s why we think it’s a must watch.

Award winning K-drama available on your fingertips – Korean dramas are the current trend – they’re gripping, match cultural sensibilities and follow great themes. So it’s exciting that Doctor Stranger, an award winning K-Drama is available for viewers to watch for FREE, whenever they want and wherever they want. The show has fared well at the 7th Korea Drama Awards, 3rd APAN Star Awards, and SBS Drama Awards, creating quite a stir worldwide.

Get introduced to the king of K-dramas: Lee Jong Suk – He’s known to be the Shah Rukh Khan of Korean dramas and he has the style and the talent to match this comparison! He has proved his mettle each time with dramas that are not only constant hits but also award-winning including Doctor Stranger…which is available to watch on MX Player for free!

Get a dose of action and thrill with Black Out – Fiery dialogues, engaging action scenes and a thrilling narrative – every weekend deserves some of this and this is exactly what Black Out is all about. This show will keep you on the edge of your seat from the get go and we promise, it won’t stop!

Watch these shows in Hindi, for FREE – Both these cracker shows are available to watch in Hindi on MX Player. Not just that, you can watch it for free!

MX VDesi brings to you a catalogue of varied genres and international content in dubbed regional languages. This week the platform will release ‘Blackout’, a story that sees Belgium go into a state of full darkness or blackout because of a sabotage at a nuclear plant. What proceeds is a story filled with thrill and an edge of the seat narrative to see what truly goes down. Another light-hearted show available for users to stream is ‘Doctor Stranger’ that follows the story of how a father-son duo were conned into settling at North Korea, despite being from South Korea. This award-winning K-Drama along with the thrilling French series are now available in Hindi only on MX Player.