MX Player drops the teaser of psychological thriller Hello Mini 2

Fear, anxiety, insecurity – stalking can affect anyone, at any point in their lives and it can be a frightening and life-altering experience. Such is the case of Rivanah Bannerjee aka Mini – a young, independent girl whose perfect turns upside down when a faceless ‘stranger’ starts stalking her every move. MX Original Series Hello Mini Season 1 explored all this and more, wowing audiences with the riveting edge of the seat narrative and garnered a 8.9 rating on IMDB. Season 1 ended with secrets being exposed, relationships were mended and there was clarity all around with Mini thinking her life was her own again.

But, the stranger is back in Mini’s life and she is petrified!

Today, MX Player has dropped the teaser of MX Original Series Hello Mini 2 and we can’t help but wonder what’s in store for Mini in this edition of the series. Read on for some of our theories on what could happen in Season 2.

She’ll find out who the stranger is – Cryptic messages, random letters and puzzling memos, season 1 took us on an roller-coaster ride with the stranger keeping us all hooked. Will Mini finally know who he/she is?

Will she unwrap some deep, dark secrets about herself or her friends? – Is it someone whom she knows, who is planning this? Maybe…maybe not. But we’re excited to find out!

A prank, a lover’s twisted passion, a secret admirer or is there more to it? – If you have any more theories, please tell us.

It doesn’t seem like it was the end of Mini and her stranger’s rendezvous. Will Rivanah get to the bottom of this new mystery?

MX Original Series Hello Mini 2 is Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Goldie Behl’s Rose Audio Visual. Directed by Arjun Srivasstava, it is adapted from Novonveel Chakraborty’s ‘Stranger Trilogy’ and written by Anand Sivakumaran and Ayushee Ghoshal.

Watch this space for more, the trailer of MX Original Series Hello Mini 2 is coming soon.