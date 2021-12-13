MX Player launches the teaser of Campus Diaries

College typically spells sassing professors, organising fests, chilling at the canteen and the thrill of bunking class. But there’s more than just fun and games in MX Original Series – Campus Diaries because Iss campus ki story hai kuch alag wali.

Embark on a journey of 5 friends studying in a university and learning how to navigate the conflicts of campus life, the bittersweet highs and lows of college relationships and the various misadventures that they go on together, which ultimately plays a large part in shaping their lives.

Trailer out on 17th December, stay tuned!