MX Player’s Chakravyuh An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller will see Prateik Babbar perform all the stunts himself

Chase scenes, fight sequences, and that final run to save the damsel in distress – we’ve all enjoyed imagining ourselves in the shoes of our favorite heroes, systemically breaking the ranks of a group of gundas and emerging victorious. But in the case of the eccentric Inspector Virkar essayed by Prateik Babbar, one will have to race against time and embark on a mission to unmask a ruthless blackmailer using the dark web for his crimes.

As the newest cop to join the Indian films and OTT super cop universe, Prateik Babbar has been widely lauded for his amazing transformation and acting chops in the trailer of MX Original Series ‘Chakravyuh – An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller’. Promising a fast paced storyline, mind blowing action sequences and a riveting mystery, MX Player’s latest offering will see its leading man performing all the action sequences himself as Prateik Babbar gets into action mode.

Talking about performing all the fight sequences by himself in the series, Prateik says, “Action is a genre that has always been enjoyed by the audiences and I’ve been fascinated with performing stunts by myself. While there are certain sequences that have a need for technical skills or martial arts which are best left to professional stunt coordinators, I feel there’s a certain genuineness to it when you do your own stunts. I didn’t get fit simply to show off my physique, the goal was to ensure that I had the strength and stamina to keep up with my character. We practiced for a long time, I was in good shape for it all, and I trained during the shoot as well just to make sure there weren’t any accidents. This show really took me out of my comfort zone, it helped me explore and hone different aspects of my craft.”

MX Original Series – ‘Chakravyuh – An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller’ is directed by Sajit Warrior and is an 8-episodic present-day story of Inspector Virkar, who stumbles upon a case of ghastly murder that seems to be linked to cybercrime. In the process of his investigation, he comes across a group of tech savvy miscreants who use the internet for blackmail & other illegal activity. Stuck in the midst of this Chakravyuh that seems unbeatable, Virkar must with the help of an informant, a hacker and a student counselor, find the missing link between both these cases.

