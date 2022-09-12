MX Player’s Shiksha Mandal showcases how education in India has a rate card

Today, institutes are not a temple of learning but a house of broken dreams. One would say it’s a plague as heinous as child trafficking. Sure, it affects students and plays with their lives. But have you ever thought – how does it affect you in so many other aspects?

To build its upcoming Original Series ‘ Shiksha Mandal’, MX Player has released a video that brings out the harsh realities of education, scams and the terrifying effects it has on all our lives. The cryptic message by a student seen in the video represents the voice of many students on how such scams impact them.

The social thriller features Gauahar Khan, Gulshan Devaiah and Pavan Raj Malhotra in lead roles. Inspired by true events, Shiksha Mandal is directed by Syed Ahmad Afzal and chronicles the unravelling of ‘India’s biggest education scam’. An eye opener for the audiences and viewers, Shiksha Mandal reveals corruption, fraud, cheating and criminal conspiracy that affect vulnerable students in India. The series goes live on MX Player on 15th September.