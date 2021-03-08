MX TakaTak influencer Khushi Punjaban talks about the #MyWowWoman Challenge that appreciates women in all their avatars

From marching for basic rights like better pay, the right to vote and the demand of shorter working hours to celebrating powerful women and her different avatars, International Women’s Day has evolved over the years. The leading homegrown short format video app MX TakaTak is paying homage to the modern Indian woman and has kickstarted the #MyWowWoman challenge – which salutes the various roles a woman plays in her lifetime, while trying to live her best life.

One such woman who seems to have broken all preconceived notions of society and lived her dream of fame even after marriage, documenting the journey of her pregnancy to uploading videos as a young mother is digital influencer Khushi Punjaban.

A model, actress, wife, and a mother – Khushi Punjaban, famously also known as Khushi Choudhary has been an iconic example of how society needs to appreciate the various avatars of a woman. Not the one to shy away from her dreams, this woman has carried each of her roles comfortably and has one person to thank – Kareena Kapoor Khan. The influencer says that the actress has helped her with the confidence that she can do it all! Now that’s an inspiration that’s absolutely worth having.

Speaking about this, Khushi Punjaban shares, “We’re always told that a woman should be what society wants her to be, but I believe she must be what she wants herself to be. We all know of women who don’t get to study, who aren’t allowed to follow their dreams after marriage but I’m fortunate to have never given up despite the hurdles that came across my way.”

“I’ve married and have had a baby, recently. But, I’m living my life to the fullest with all my dreams coming true. And I really want to thank Kareena Kapoor Khan for setting such a great example. She is terrific at all that she does, and is completely composed about it. I drew so much inspiration from that. Being a social media influencer is an amazing way to showcase to the world that a woman does not necessarily have to hit pause in her life after marriage and being associated with MX TakaTak has only augmented this belief. There is no weaker sex on this platform, we’re all appreciated and treated equally.”

This Women’s Day, join in on the #MyWowWoman Challenge as MX TakaTak bolsters the power of the ones in control or the ones still trying to figure it out – but nonetheless are living their life to fullest. MX TakaTak salutes them all!