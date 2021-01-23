MX TakaTak influencer Veerangna Nainway uses her earnings from this short format video app to teach underprivileged kids for free

We all know how short format video apps can lead to fame and fortune but it’s also emerging as a platform for young influencers to make an impact as well. Influencer Veerangna, a popular face on India’s leading short video app – MX TakaTak is doing just that! Known for her stint in India’s Got Talent Season 7, this influencer has been winning hearts with her dance and acrobatic skills in all her videos. Using all her hard earned MX TakaTak app income, she has been imparting the same skills and teaching underprivileged kids for free.

Veerangna has become a beacon of change for every young influencer out there. Her videos are not only a source of entertainment but also a source of happiness and hope for underprivileged kids who are utilising the skills they have learnt from her to build a digital career themselves.

Talking about the same, JD said “Veerangna and I had gone to train for a school annual event, and the kids seemed interested in learning from us thereafter. The Principal inquired about our charges but much to our surprise, no one turned up. And that’s when we realised that there are so many kids who have the interest to learn but can’t afford special training.”

Veeerangna further added saying, “It’s after that day that Coach JD and I have been teaching kids for free – kids who don’t come from a strong financial background, who want to learn, and upskill, but can’t. We want to create a future for kids who can’t do it themselves. It’s always been a dream to do this, we’ve been doing this since the past 4 years and MX TakaTak has supported this dream even further”.

The duo has trained over 50 kids till date.

