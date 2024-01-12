“My biggest and only job is to entertain people!” – Salman Khan on Tiger 3 registering a hit even on streaming

After recording a roaring theatrical hit with Tiger 3, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is thrilled that the film is now a hit on streaming too! He has been flooded with love on social media since the day Tiger 3 dropped on the global streaming platform, Amazon, on Jan 7. Tiger 3 is the third instalment of the blockbuster Tiger franchise from the fabled YRF Spy Universe that has a hundred percent hit record!

Salman says, “The Tiger franchise has got unanimous love right from the first film be it theatrically, on satellite or on streaming! So, it feels amazing to see how the third instalment of Tiger 3 was first a hit in theatres and now on streaming!”

He adds, “I’m in close contact with my audience through my social media and I can see the outpouring of love now that Tiger 3 has dropped on OTT. As an actor my biggest and only job is to entertain people thoroughly and I’m happy that Tiger 3 is being enjoyed by people across the world.”

Salman further says, “Tiger 3 is a film that is very close to my heart. So, it felt extremely personal when it became a hit in theatres and now that it is a hit on streaming within days of its drop. Tiger will always be there to entertain people.”

YRF’s Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi delivered a huge hit at the box office by collecting 472 crore gross worldwide.